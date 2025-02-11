A charity is looking for new foster carers in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to help give its dogs and cats a fresh start to their lives.

The branch is looking for animal lovers to provide temporary accommodation for cats and dogs who are being rehomed from its animal centre at Altham, near Accrington.

Potential fosterers will need to demonstrate they have the empathy and patience needed to deal with animals who have experienced difficult times. Many may need help making the transition to a new home while others have to wait some time to find one.

Sue Abraham, Fostering Co-ordinator at RSPCA Lancashire East Branch, said: “Our foster carers play an invaluable role in the work of the branch, but at the moment for a variety of reasons we don’t have enough of them.

Long-stay lurcher Scooby, who thrived when fostered by the RSPCA Lancashire East branch’s animal care assistant Amy Robinson.

“One of our regular fosterers is taking a break when two of her dogs get rehomed and another fosterer who cared for one of our long-stay dogs has taken him on permanently.

“But we always have dogs that need to go into foster care, so it is important we find more people who are suited to supporting the branch in this important role. At the moment, we’ve got four little English toy terriers we’d love to place with a foster carer.

“We look for permanent homes for our animals later, but our fosterers help them make that move as some of our animals find that life in kennels can be a bit stressful. They benefit from the creature comforts of a foster home where their behaviour can be assessed to help find them suitable owners.”

Foster carer Glenys Oates, with Harvey, a Jack Russell terrier, who arrived at the the RSPCA Lancashire East branch suffering with a severe skin condition.

Sue added that fosterers will be well supported, and must have the time to devote to a rescue, as well as an understanding of the needs of animals and a knowledge of common ailments.

Among the branch’s recent rehoming successes is long-stay lurcher Scooby who thrived when fostered by the branch’s animal care assistant Amy Robinson.

The energetic canine, aged two-and-a-half, had struggled with kennel life after arriving at the centre in the summer of 2023, but overcame many of his anxieties in his foster home. Now, after waiting for more than a year-and-half, Scooby has found his forever home.

“Scooby was quite an anxious boy and small changes caused him to worry, but he came on leaps and bounds while I was fostering him. He learned lots of commands and I trained him to walk nicely on a lead,” said Amy.

“He is such a quirky dog and it’s so pleasing to see we’ve been able to find him lovely new owners.”

RSPCA Lancashire East’s fostering scheme was launched in April 2022 and one of the first dogs to benefit was Harvey, a Jack Russell terrier, who arrived at the centre suffering with a severe skin condition. He spent time rehabilitating with foster carer Glenys Oates before he found his forever home three months later.

All the branch’s foster carers have all food and vet costs met and are supplied with equipment such as toys, beds and litter trays. Fosterers need to be over 18 and must live no more than an hour’s drive from the centre.

If you want to be a foster carer, visit https://www.rspca-lancseast.org.uk/adopt

Or contact 01254 231118 or [email protected]