As part of our campaign, Homes For Pups, we’re helping to get the word out about rescue dogs available for adoption in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, please visit www.pendledog.co.uk for more information and to fill out an application.
1. George
George is looking for a trial to adopt home. He is a two-year-old crossbreed who came to Pendle Dogs via a larger rescue when it became obvious he needed a calmer, quieter environment. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "George has lost all he knows due to a relationship break-up and can feel overwhelmed at times causing grumbles and threatening behaviour. Given time and space, George is soon sat on your knee giving kisses. A lot of George’s defensive behaviour seems to be when he feels something is going to happen that means he’s going to be handled, putting a harness on being the main one. Since being with us we’ve let him instigate touch which he now does happily and let’s us put a lead on with no issues. We won’t be asking George to wear a harness again until he’s ready. "He has been in a foster home for a couple of weeks and has not shown any problematic behaviour." He requires a calm and quiet home with a steady routine, seems OK around other dogs but has not been cat-tested. He can live with children over 10 who will respect his needs. Photo: Submit
2. Blue and Winston
Blue and Winston are two spaniels aged eight and seven who are looking for a home together. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "They are lovely dogs – very well behaved. "They will make someone a pair of great companions, they are friendly and loving and really like attention and cuddles. "They are good on a lead and love to go for walks. "In the home they are not destructive, happy to sleep downstairs in their bed and fine to leave for 2 or 3 hours. They both have some minor health issues, Blue is on medication for a low thyroid, Winston had to have an eye removed due to an ulcer and has ointment to prevent the same thing in his other eye. We can offer support with this." Photo: Submit
3. Loki
Loki arrived at Pendle Dogs from the stray dog kennels. He is described by a Pendle Dogs representative as a "lovely" male staff. "Loki is such a nice boy who loves everyone and is perfect with other dogs. Loki can be placed with children but has not been cat tested. Loki came to us with no idea about house training, he’s so much better but if not watched and taken out often he may still have the odd accident. "A fabulous example of one of our favourite breeds." Photo: Submit
4. Arthur
Pendle Dogs rescued Arthur from the stray dog kennels. The 13-year-old dog was placed in an emergency foster home due to his age. He is now looking forever a forever home. His foster carer said: "Arthur is such a kind and pleasant boy. He greets everything calmly with a happy wag, even cats and ducks. He's still an active boy who enjoys a walk and potter in the garden. He's spotlessly clean, snuggly and affectionate and a very undemanding boy. If I wasn't out for hours daily, Arthur would be staying here. Pendle Dogs said that Arthur requires urgent dental treatment but would like to get him settled into a long-term foster home before this happens. The charity is looking for a foster home in the BB area only to ensure he is close to Pendle Dogs and their vets. Photo: Submit
