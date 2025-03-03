1 . George

George is looking for a trial to adopt home. He is a two-year-old crossbreed who came to Pendle Dogs via a larger rescue when it became obvious he needed a calmer, quieter environment. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "George has lost all he knows due to a relationship break-up and can feel overwhelmed at times causing grumbles and threatening behaviour. Given time and space, George is soon sat on your knee giving kisses. A lot of George’s defensive behaviour seems to be when he feels something is going to happen that means he’s going to be handled, putting a harness on being the main one. Since being with us we’ve let him instigate touch which he now does happily and let’s us put a lead on with no issues. We won’t be asking George to wear a harness again until he’s ready. "He has been in a foster home for a couple of weeks and has not shown any problematic behaviour." He requires a calm and quiet home with a steady routine, seems OK around other dogs but has not been cat-tested. He can live with children over 10 who will respect his needs. Photo: Submit