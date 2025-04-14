Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A foster home is urgently needed for this “lovely” stray dog who is at risk of being put to sleep.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle Dogs is working against the clock to save this female Patterdale, who they have named Leila, from euthanisation. Leila was found straying with no means of identification and taken to stray kennels. In England, dogs are given seven days in council-funded kennels. They can be put to sleep if they remain unclaimed after that time and their kennel space is needed by another dog.

A Pendle Dogs spokesperson said: “If we find foster homes, we can get her and others like her out and safe. Without foster homes, we just can’t help these dogs. To foster a dog from us really will save lives by freeing spaces up in the dog pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to a lack of funds, we can no longer kennel multiple dogs and need to find more foster homes urgently. To foster a dog from us costs [you] nothing. We provide everything our dogs need and if you fall in love with your foster dog, you get to adopt them.”

Pendle Dogs is urgently looking for a foster home for Patterdale, Leila.

Pendle Dogs says it has a foster pack ready for Leila, and any potential foster carers will need to be home-checked.

The spokesperson added: “Leila seems OK with other dogs but until we know her better, she can’t be placed with cats and young children. She’s only a tiny girl and so very sweet.”

For more information about becoming a fosterer, adopting an animal, or making a donation to the charity, please head to https://pendledogs.co.uk/