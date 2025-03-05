This week in our Homes For Pups campaign we meet two beautiful dogs struggling to find their forever homes.

The RSPCA Lancashire East branch in Huncoat is looking for someone to adopt either Sheeva or Jadey.

Sue Abraham, Fostering Co-ordinator, tells us everything you need to know if you’re thinking about adopting one of these gorgeous pups:

How old is Sheeva and what breed is she?

Sheeva is a five-year-old Shiba Inu X German Shepherd.

Tell us about her personality

Sue said: "Sheeva is a lovely girl who loves the company of everyone she meets. She often spends time in our social spaces, usually emptying the toy boxes. She loves playing with her toys, and she also enjoys playing tug with her handlers.

"Sheeva walks lovely on the lead, however, if she gets excited or distracted she can become quite strong. Her future family will need to be aware of this. She loves going on adventures and enjoys her walks! She loves training and picks things up quickly. She can become excited and bouncy when she sees another dog, but since being at the centre, we have been working on calm introductions, and she has aced this!”

How old is Jadey and what breed is she?

Jadey is a two-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog.

Tell us about her personality

Sue said: "Jadey is a lovely girl who loves a cuddle but is also happy pottering around our social spaces doing her own thing. She enjoys playing with her toys, going out on walks and seeing her doggy friends! Jadey loves going for walks out with other dogs, however, she can become very excited. So her friends will need to be tolerant. Although she is good with other dogs out on her walks, she would be best suited to a home with no other dogs, so she can have the attention all to herself!

"This lovely girl is very food driven, which makes her very susceptible to training! She can be strong on the lead, however, with continued training she is improving with this. This is something her future family will need to be willing to work with.

"Jadey came to us after she was neglected in her previous home, so she does still require some basic training and confidence building. As is common with the breed, Jadey does have poor conformation. She is currently on joint supplements to help with this and she will not be able to go on really long walks. More information about this can be given upon application. Due to the nature of kennels, we cannot say whether Jadey is house trained.”

What is the Homes For Pups campaign?

The Burnley Express is supporting local animal charities feeling overwhelmed by the number of dogs needing new homes, with the mounting vet and food costs adding further pressure. We launched Homes For Pups to help them raise awareness of the issues they face and to encourage more people to consider adopting a dog from a rescue.

