We want to help create a better future for animals in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley.

As an extension of our campaign, Homes For Pups, we are asking our readers to share their ideas about the most significant issues facing animals in the area and how we can address them.

We will submit your suggestions to the RSPCA's Animal Futures: The Big Conversation, which marks the fifth anniversary of the UK's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s Head of Companion Animals, said: “Five years on from that first lockdown announcement, the impact for animals is still being felt on a huge scale."

Amy Robinson, Animal Care Assistant at the RSPCA in Huncoat, with Butters. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

To share your ideas, please email [email protected]

Here are some key issues that the RSPCA faces:

Animal abandonments rising

RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The charity had 22,503 reports of animal abandonments last year - more than in any year since the beginning of the pandemic. It blames impulse pet purchasing in lockdown, a lack of dog socialisation, and the cost of living crisis. The RSPCA says its animal centres are packed, with 1,220 animals in private boarding waiting for a space in its rescue facilities.

"While many pets found amazing new homes during the pandemic, we know not all animals were so lucky," said Sam, who adds that the lockdowns were "boom time for many breeders and pet sellers".

But she adds that vet bills, behavioural challenges, and juggling pet care with returning to the office have meant that some owners have turned to "extreme measures, like abandonment."

Socialisation challenges

Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Covid-19 restrictions forced many vets to suspend non-urgent and routine procedures like neutering and microchipping. Sam fears it may have "normalised people skipping routine appointments, or looking to self-prescribe treatments at home rather than consult a professional.” The RSPCA reveals 44,900 Google searches were made for "Can I give my dog paracetamol?" between April 2023 and March 2024.

Pet owners were restricted from taking their puppies to socialisation classes until July 2021 due to bans on indoor gatherings of more than six. The charity also urged local authorities to temporarily ease Public Spaces Protection Orders that limited access to local walking spots during lockdown. Sam says the lack of socialisation has led to behavioural challenges among dogs.

Cost of living

Some 78% of pet owners feel it has become more expensive to look after their pet in the past year, according to the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index.

“The cost of living crisis, for many, is a legacy of the pandemic," Sam said.

“Sadly, the crisis has been one of the most challenging events for companion animal welfare."

To help pet owners, the RSPCA has launched a cost-of-living hub and runs a Pet Food Bank scheme.

Farm animal impact

The RSPCA reveals it has witnessed "worrying" incidents of poultry abandonment.

Beth Winspear, from the RSPCA’s farm animals team, said: “Since the pandemic, we've seen challenges for farm animal welfare, too.

“Chicken ownership was a brief fad of the pandemic.

“Chickens can make amazing companions - but, sadly, in extreme cases, there have been reports of abandoned birds as the new novelty potentially wore off for some."

Beth added that the pandemic and cost of living crisis have also made it harder for people to choose higher welfare meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products.