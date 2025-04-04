Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An animal sanctuary says it has made the heart-breaking decision to temporarily turn away stray dogs with complex needs in Burnley and Pendle.

Pendle Dogs is battling a "perfect storm" of rising vet bills, depleting funds, an influx of abandoned pets, and a lack of kennel space and loving homes. Manager Paula Knowles says it has led them to prioritise animals that will be easier and quicker to rehome for the time being.

She calls the rehoming crisis "the biggest mess I have seen. It's awful. It's just a perfect storm. Dogs are coming at us in all directions. It's become dog central, of every shape and size. It is hard as there are too many dogs and not enough homes, and we're only a tiny rescue mainly run by two people. We run North West Pound Dogs, too, which gives us a wider picture [of the crisis]."

Paula says they have rescued 79 dogs this year, with their vet bills costing them £4,000 in February and £4,500 last month to support animals with long-term medical needs. The sanctuary is appealing to the public for financial support so that they can continue caring for these types of pets.

"Our vet bills are killing us. We're not blaming vets. Everyone has put their prices up, but it's stopping us from bringing other dogs in because we're running out of funds."

The rescue recently forked out nearly £700 for one dog's dental care, with Paula adding, "We can't leave it with rotten teeth. Dental is a big cost. It has doubled in the past three years."

Paula urges anyone struggling to afford the medical costs of owning a pet to insure them to help avoid the need to give them up, thereby leaving animal sanctuaries to pick up the bill.

"We know those sorts of figures are out of reach for many people. They don't have enough money for basic care, never mind complex medical care," she said.

Also among the dogs most in need are breeds like Pocket Bullies, a smaller version of the American Bully, says Paula, but the rescue cannot take in any breeds showing aggression.

Like the now-banned XL versions, "The Pocket Bullies were bred to excess in lockdown, and now nobody wants them. It's just one big mess," Paula said.

"We can't rehome them, so they could be stuck in a kennel for months. There are so many other breeds people are ready to take on. We can't bring them in when there are no homes.

"It's hard choosing who to give a chance to, and we never want to make that decision on financial grounds. We want to bring in the most at-risk, but at the minute, they're Bulldogs, and we absolutely can't bring them in.

"We don't waste money, but our income has dropped massively. It's hard for us to ask when we know people are struggling. They don't have the spare money that they used to have. One time, we never used to have to ask for money on Facebook."

To donate to Pendle Dogs, please search for them on Facebook or visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/