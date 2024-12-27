Homes For Pups: Adopting dogs then abandoning them is 'cruel' and causes 'more psychological problems', say animal charities RSPCA and Pendle Dogs

By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:16 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 16:24 GMT
People are adopting dogs and then abandoning them, two animal charities have revealed.

The RSPCA's Lancashire East branch warns that the issue is causing dumped dogs "more psychological problems."

Pendle Dogs, which rescues strays from pounds and rehomes them, branded it "cruel."

Paula Knowles, the manager of Pendle Dogs, said the rescue has strict fostering rules to ensure that pets are paired with the right families.

Simon is an unclaimed stray from a dog pound who was "skin and bone" when rescued by Pendle Dogs. He is a young adult, very friendly but typically giddy at times. He can be placed with other dogs and children over eight but not with cats.Simon is an unclaimed stray from a dog pound who was "skin and bone" when rescued by Pendle Dogs. He is a young adult, very friendly but typically giddy at times. He can be placed with other dogs and children over eight but not with cats.
"People sometimes think we should compromise by letting them have the dog they want. But a dog won't settle in the wrong home. We know what they need. It's going to come back if it won't settle.

"It's cruel.

"We can't get it right every time, but if the dog is let down, it's hard."

The charity cannot place dogs with a strong prey drive in homes with cats as they would instinctively view them as potential prey because of their breed, past experiences, or poor socialisation.

It takes the same precautions with children. A dog's behaviour may be unpredictable around children if it's scared of sudden movements, has faced trauma, or lacks proper socialisation.

For Paula, it pays to wait for the right home to meet the animal's specific needs.

"People think the dogs are struggling in cold, dark kennels. But they're good kennels, and the dogs are happy."

Likewise, the RSPCA Lancashire East branch is also careful about the homes it allocates to rescued animals.

Sue Abraham, the branch's rehoming coordinator, warns that a rescued dog's behaviour can worsen when its new owner struggles to cope with it and puts it back up for adoption.

"It's been in a home, it thinks everything's OK, and then it has to come back to the centre, and we have to start again. And it can have twice the problems it had in the first place because it hasn't been rehomed properly.

"So, although it seems that we are strict, we know our dogs, and we want to make sure they go to the right people the first time and live a long and happy life with them."

For more information about pet adoption or to support either charity, please visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/ or https://www.rspca.org.uk

