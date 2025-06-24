A fund, set up to improve the lives of pupils at Burnley school, has received a massive cash boost from a group celebrating its centenary year.

The Knights of St. Columba Council 110 - Burnley presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund at Holly Grove School. The fund was set up in 2009 in memory of Georgia, who died aged just nine years old, after many years of poor health.

The fund, set up by Georgia’s parents, Mel and Tim Fourie, has grown from strength to strength and the school has been able to purchase new equipment, contribute towards a school minibus, taken the pupils on a residential to Blackpool and set up a helping hand grant to support families and carers.

Holly Grove School in Burnley has been presented with a cheque for £1,000 from the Knights of St. Columba Council 110 - Burnley for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund

A group of Catholic lay brothers, the KSC raises money through various events which is then distributed to worthy causes. Along with the donation to Holly Grove this year the group has helped individuals with financial support of £500 for Catholic Pilgrimages and they have also organised a sponsored walk for “Right to Life!” raising funds of around £500 and donated over £1000 to the Catholic Fellowship.

Celebrating their centenary last month the KSC also raised over £850 for further worthy causes in 2025. The group has launched an appeal for more members to join ranks and help with future events. Anyone interested is asked to contact Grand Knight Tom Wilkinson through the Facebook page Knights of St. Columba Council 110 - Burnley or email [email protected]