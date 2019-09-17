Hodder Valley Show 2019: Picture special from the record-breaking one-day show



Spectators were treated to a talk and display of wildlife and birds of prey, egg catching, children’s races, vintage vehicles parade, sheep shearing demonstrations and a special event brought back from years ago by this year's president, Mr John Barber – knobbliest knees competition!. Pictures by community stalwart Captain David McNamee.

