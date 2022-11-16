Hiker completes 'UK's rudest walk' taking in Lancashire's Willey Lane, Nanny's Breast and Cockerham along the way
A hiker has completed the “UK’s rudest walk” after trekking 326 mile (526km) from his home in Cockermouth to his brother’s address in Lickey End, taking in Lancashire’s Willey Lane, Nanny’s Breast and Cockerham along the way.
James Forrest, 39, undertook 11 marathons in 11 days during his innuendo-fuelled hilarious hike, summiting peaks such as Great Cockup, Little Cockup and Andrew’s Knob.
He also visited Lancashire woodland labelled Nanny’s Breast, a nature reserve called Nob End, and a waterway titled Bottoms Reservoir in his pursuit of pun-filled places.
And he visited crudely named streets in Cumbria, Staffordshire and the West Midlands, such as Bell End, Cocking Yard, Ten Butts Crescent, and Number 2 Passage.
Most Popular
He said: “There was a certain poetry to it, with me living in Cockermouth and my brother moving to near Lickey End – and some silly banter led to a bet that I wouldn’t do it.
“I hate losing so I ended up going for it, just to prove my brother wrong. 526kms later and I reckon I might just have completed the UK’s rudest hike.”
Adventurer James, a freelance writer, said he came up with the hilarious idea after his brother moved home and then challenged him to take on the epic journey.
And he said his incredible trek, which he did to raise money for testicular cancer charity Baggy Trousers UK, was a fun-filled celebration of “British eccentricity and quirkiness.”
He added: “Some people think it’s inevitably a bit childish. But I think most of those people just don’t have a sense of humour, and many saw the funny side.
“Ultimately, I like to think my journey was a celebration of the very best of British eccentricity and quirkiness.”
James, who began on October 26 and completed his journey on November 5, said he treated finding rudely named roads, peaks and points of interest like a “treasure hunt”.
His favourite finds included Willey Lane in Cockerham, Butt’s Fold in Cockermouth and Twatling Street in the Lickey Hills.
And he said he was particularly proud of himself for finding the hilariously-titled Gloryhole sculpture in Bilston, West Mids.
He said: “That was a really tricky one to find.
"It’s a sculpture dedicated to industrial heritage in the region – it’s called the ‘Gloryhole’, and there’s a sign saying ‘Gloryhole’ next to it.
“I was wandering around Bilston trying to find this sculpture. I didn’t want to say to someone, “Excuse me, do you know where the Gloryhole is?”
“When I found it, I got a photo. That one gave me the most satisfaction.”
To donate to James' fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/page/rudest-walk-uk
The list of places James visited in Lancashire
Cockersand Drive, Lancaster – street in Lancaster
Willey Lane, Cockerham – street in Cockerham village, Lancashire
Cockerham – village in Lancashire
Butt Hill Lane – road in Lancashire, north of Preston
Brock Bottom – picnic site and nature site, near Preston
Nanny’s Breast – woodland in Lancashire
Clitheroe – market town in Lancashire
Game Cock Inn – pub in Austwick, Lancaster
Cock Bridge, Great Harwood – bridge in Lancashire, NE of Blackburn
The other places James visited in the UK
Cockermouth – town in Cumbria
Butt’s Fold – road in Cockermouth, Cumbria
Great Cockup – 526m hill in the Lake District
Little Cockup – 395m hill in the Lake District
Dale Bottom Farm – near Keswick, Lake District
Willie Wife Moor – a hillside in the Lake District, near Helvellyn
Little Tongue – a ridge in the Lake District, to the north of Grasmere
Great Tongue – a ridge in the Lake District, to the north of Grasmere
High Lickbarrow Farm – near Windermere
Hag End Farm – to the east of Bowness-on-Windermere
Swallow Close, Kendal – street in Kendal
Cockrigg Lane – street to the south of Kendal
Sexton Hagg – a woodland near Holme, south Cumbria
Cocking Yard, Burton-in-Kendal – street in Burton-in-Kendal
Ramsbottom – market town near Bury
Dick Field Clough, Ramsbottom – agricultural land
Nut Street, Bolton – street in Bolton
Doffcocker, Bolton – residential district of Bolton
Doffcocker Inn, Bolton – pub in Bolton
Turton Bottoms – hamlet in Lancashire
Nob End, Bolton – nature reserve in Bolton
Titterington Avenue – street in Chorlton-cum-Hardy
Chorlton-cum-Hardy – suburb of Manchester
Number 2 Passage, Manchester – street in Manchester
Hardicker Street, Manchester – street in Manchester
Bottoms Mill Road – street in Marple
Windybottom Farm – farm near Marple
Cock Head Farm, Disley – farm in Disley, Cheshire
Cock Knoll – farm near Disley, Cheshire
Dandy Cock – pub in Disley, Cheshire
Andrew’s Knob – 360m hill in Cheshire
The Cock In Treacle – pub in Macclesfield
Bottoms Reservoir, Langley – reservoir in Cheshire
Cock Hall Lane, Langley – street in Lagley, Cheshire
Sourbutts Farm – farm near Macclesfield, Cheshire
Old Butt Lane, Talke – street in Staffordshire
Cock’s Entry, Burslem – alleyway in Stoke-on-Trent
Slippery Lane, Hanley – street in Stoke-on-Trent
Tittensor – village in Staffordshire
Tittensore Hill – 163m hill in Staffordshire
Tittensor Chase – public garden in Staffordshire
The Hempbutts, Stone – street in Staffordshire village
Ten Butts Crescent – street in Stafford
Cock Lane, Bednall – street in Staffordshire
Beaver Close, Wolverhampton – street in Wolverhampton
Doctor’s Piece, Willenhall - street in West Midlands
Angel Passage, Willenhall – alleyway in West Midlands
Gloryhole, Bilston – sculpture in West Midlands
Bell End, Rowley Regis – street in Sandwell, West Midlands
Bumble Hole – nature reserve in Dudley, West Midlands
Bell End – village in Worcestershire
Lickey Hills – country park in Worcestershire
Twatling Road – street in Barnt Green
Lickey End – village in Worcestershire