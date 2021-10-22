Hero's welcome for Padiham brothers who ran five marathons in five days to raise £3,250 for Pendleside Hospice

Family and friends gathered to greet the duo when they completed the challenge, equivalent to running five marathons in five days, to raise the grand total of £3,250 for Pendleside Hospice.

And what made the challenge even greater was the fact that neither of the brothers, who are from Padiham, are regular runners.

Self employed plasterer Sean (39) said: "We wanted to do something that really challenged us and we couldn't have chosen anything better than this.

Sean (left) and Ryan presenting a cheque at Pendleside Hospice for the money they raised completing a run of the Leeds Liverpool Canal in five days

"Fitting in training around work and family life was hard work with a lot of sacrifices but that's why we did this, to push ourselves to the limit for such a good cause."

Keenly aware of how the pandemic has affected fundraising for charities like the hospice, Sean and Ryan (36) who works for Burnley Leisure, completed the challenge in September, clocking up the miles in stretches over the five days, starting at Liverpool and finishing at Leeds.

Among the well wishers there to greet them at the finish line were Sean's wife Amy and their two children Buddy (five) and six-month-old Charlie and Ryan's wife Ashley and their daughter Lyla who is five.

Sean admitted the last few miles were the toughest and they were both in a lot of pain.

He said: "It took a while for our legs to recover but it was all worth it. We have family members who have relied o the hospice for support and the last year or more has been tough for everyone."

If you would like to make a donation to Sean and Ryan's challenge please click HERE