Here's why Love Actually and Bridget Jones actor Hugh Grant could be coming to Burnley

The Love Actually and Bridget Jones actor is on the guestlist for a fundraising ball to be hosted by Depher CIC at Burnley Football Club this September.

The Notting Hill actor has so far donated £55,000 to the charity, founded by James Anderson, which provides free food for those in need, as well as plumbing and heating services to elderly and vulnerable people.

The Burnley Express spoke to James about the star-studded event.

Hugh Grant arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, on Sunday at the Regency Bruin Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Pride of Britain winner said: “It’s really exciting. I spoke to [Hugh Grant] on Twitter. He messaged me back to say he’s in America and to message his PA. He’s hoping he’ll be able to come if he’s in the UK in September. He’s interested in coming to Burnley.

"It would be brilliant [if he could make it]. To have someone like him support us is a massive thing.

"It would be immense for Burnley. For someone like Hugh to visit would be unbelievable. It would be him saying to the world, ‘I’m here at Burnley Football Club for a charity doing something massive all over the country’.

"It would be something to remember.”

Commenting on a Facebook post he made to announce the exciting news, James added: “I made the post to show people are behind us. It also makes people realise that Burnley is a good place. It has lovely people and lovely things going on.”

Tim Hogarth, antiques expert on ITV’s Dickinson's Real Deal, has “offered his services” for the night, according to James, while former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles and award-winning campaigner, actor, and presenter Adam Pearson are also on the VIP guestlist.

James added: "Samantha Giles was the one who handed me my Pride of Britain award, along with Anne Hegerty [of The Chase]. That’s how I know her.”

The exciting announcement follows a blow to the charity after it was forced to pause its plans to open a community hub to help the homeless. While Depher raised more than £5,000 through GoFundMe, James could not fundraise enough money in time to purchase the property and has offered a refund to anybody who donated.