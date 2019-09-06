Here's how you can join the Scarlett's Stride fund-raising challenge in Cliviger

Kind-hearted Cliviger residents will lace up their hiking boots for a fund-raising walk next weekend.

Scarlett's Stride returns to town with a choice of a 12 mile or eight mile route, starting and finishing at St John the Divine Church Holme in Cliviger. The church is on the A646 Burnley to Todmorden Road.

Registration takes place in Church House next to the church from 8-30am while the walk sets of at 10am.

The event is being held in aid of Church Funds to preserve a historical building which was consecrated in 1787.

Tea and coffee are available before and during the walk and a hot meal will be served in Church House at the end.

The cost for a family is £20 (two adults and up to three children) while the price per single adult is £7 and per child is £5.

All walkers will be issued with a walk book with detailed instructions of the route. Safety checks will be carried out before and during the event.