Here are the nominations for the Burnley Business Awards 2019

The nominations have been announced for this year's Burnley Business Awards.
A total of 560 guests are expected to attend the prestigious event, which takes place on Thursday, June 20th at Towneley Hall.
The nominations are:
Finalists – Small Business of the Year 2019 (5-19)
Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe
Batch Brew
GB Integrated Systems Ltd
+24 Marketing
Ellis’s
Blackburn Distributions
Finalists – Small Business of the Year 2019 (20-49)
Moorhouse’s
PH7
Speakman Contractors
Primary Engineer
Craftsman Restoration T/A UK Restoration Services
Finalists – Medium Business of the Year 2019
Crow Wood Leisure Ltd
Birchall Foodservice
Finalists – Manufacturing Excellence Award 2019
VEKA Group
Paradigm Precision
Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)
Safran Nacelles Ltd
Finalists – Growing Business of the Year 2019
Craftsman Restoration Ltd T/A Restoration Services
Blackburn Distributions
Process Instruments
FloControl
Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe
Low Carbon Energy Co Ltd
Finalists – Young Employee of the Year 2019
Megan Pritchard, Pendleside Hospice
Khaleel Mahmood, VEKA Group
Jade Webster, Hayden Contract Furnishings Ltd
Cleo Jackson, FloControl Ltd
Billy Hasler-Cregg, Ring Stones Maintenance
Finalists – Employer of the Year Award finalists 2019
Veka Group
Safran Nacelles Ltd
Paradigm Precision
Birchall Foodservice
Pendleside Hospice
Boohoo
Finalists – Apprenticeship of the Year Award 2019
Petty Estate Agents
Safran Nacelles
Paradigm Precision
Speakman Contractors
Pipeline Induction Heat
Finalists – Innovation Award 2019
Paragus Limited/T/A CheckedSafe
Process Instruments (UK) Ltd
Safran Nacelles Ltd
Finalists – Leisure, Tourism, Hospitality Award 2019
Shores Hey Farm
Crow Wood Leisure
The Lawrence Hotel
Holiday Inn Express
Hurstwood Hall Guest House
Finalists – Digital Impact Award 2019
Paragus Limited T/A CheckedSafe
Wired Plus
AMS Neve
Finalists – International Business of the Year 2019
Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd
Blackburn Distributions Ltd
Process Instruments (UK) Ltd
Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)
Finalists – Burnley Business of the Year Award 2019
Pipeline Induction Heat
VEKA Group
Process Instruments (UK) Ltd
Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)
Safran Nacelles Ltd
Organisers Burnley Council and Burnley Bondholders have announced the University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor, raising awareness of the university’s growth in Burnley and the education and business support the university offers.
Other sponsors include Burnley College Project Digital, Themis, AMS Neve, Safran, Holiday Inn Express, Paradigm Precision, Rotherwood Recruitment; Napthens Solicitors, Barnfield Construction, Taylors Solicitors, Boohoo, Forbes Solicitors, Mint Business Travel, Veka, Eshton Developments, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Peter Scott Printers and Moorhouse’s Brewery.