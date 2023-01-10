Here are nine of our readers' favourite events to take place in Burnley in 2022:

3. Burnley V Blackburn Rovers

Burnley recorded their biggest victory in an East Lancashire derby since 1965 when beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0 on Remembrance Sunday. Nearly 22,000 fans were packed inside Turf Moor to see the Clarets climb back to the top of the Championship ahead of the break for the World Cup in Qatar. Ashley Barnes opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, Anass Zaroury doubled the advantage in the 74th minute before Barnes earned his man of the match tag with his second, and the home side’s third goal, in the 81st minute. Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth