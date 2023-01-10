Burnley’s social calendar was jam-packed with stellar events last year.
From live music to fun fairs and classic cars, the town had something to offer everyone in 2022 thanks to a varied programme of entertainment.
It was also the year Burnley FC scored its biggest victory in an East Lancashire derby since 1965 when beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0 on Remembrance Sunday.
Here are nine of our readers' favourite events to take place in Burnley in 2022:
1. Retro in the Park festival 2022
Thousands of revellers descended on Burnley’s Towneley Park for a nine-hour musical extravaganza in the vicinity of the town’s historic Hall.
Retro in the Park — the brainchild of house music philanthropist Paul Taylor in association with JBM Music — pulled in punters from all over as David Morales, Basement Jaxx and Hacienda Classical headlined a stacked catalogue of DJs and vocalists.
As a result of its phenomenal success, the event will return in 2023 as a Retro Weekender on Saturday, May 27th and Bank Holiday Sunday, May 28th, with an even more impressive star-studded line-up of guests.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Briercliffe Festival
There was something for everyone when Briercliffe Festival returned for another day of summer fun, music and drinking.
Thousands of people flocked to this year's gala on Queen Street recreation ground in July.
Visitors enjoyed a fun fair, craft stalls, a dog agility show, and a birds of prey show, as well as live music from Skafull, Birdhouse and Rakish Paddy, while DJ Kev Riley finished the evening off with a Retro set.
Photo: Phil Schofield
3. Burnley V Blackburn Rovers
Burnley recorded their biggest victory in an East Lancashire derby since 1965 when beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0 on Remembrance Sunday.
Nearly 22,000 fans were packed inside Turf Moor to see the Clarets climb back to the top of the Championship ahead of the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
Ashley Barnes opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, Anass Zaroury doubled the advantage in the 74th minute before Barnes earned his man of the match tag with his second, and the home side’s third goal, in the 81st minute.
Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Burnley Classic Vehicle Show
Burnley Classic Vehicle Show was a roaring success when classic cars rolled into Towneley Park. The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley and Burnley Borough Council and attracted cars of all shapes, ages and sizes.
(Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE