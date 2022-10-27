Here are 55 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the Hallowe'en 2022 weekend and the next seven days

Friday

9am – 4pm Stone Carving Workshop at Burnley College, Princess Way. Free heritage workshop.

10am – noon Offshoots Community Garden Adult Volunteer Sessions at Offshoots Permaculture Project, Towneley Hall, Towneley Holmes Road, Burnley.

Noon – 3pm The Pumpkin Trail at National Trust - Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley Road, Padiham.

6-30pm – 10-30pm For the Love of Gin at The Lawrence, Church Street, Padiham.

7-30pm The Bohemians at The Grand, York Street, Clitheroe.

7-30pm New York, New York – Josh Hindle and his live swing band at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne.

7-30pm Talon – The Best of the Eagles 25th anniversary tour at Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Road.

8pm – 10-30pm Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

8pm Surrounded By Morons live at The Loom Makers Bistro, Bank Parade, Burnley.

8pm Manford's Comedy Club at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne.

9-30pm Delirium live at The Greyhound, Manchester Road, Barnoldswick. Heavy/metal rock covers band.

10pm Faction at Hidden Burnley - Party Hire & Function Venue, Cow Lane.

Saturday

10am Pendle Witch Retreat - The Rise of the Phoenix Witch – Barley Village Hall, Cross Lane, Barley.

11-30am – 3—30pm Let's Make - Creepy Masks at Finsley Gate Wharf, Finsley Gate, Burnley.

1pm – 5pm Spooky Drag Brunch with Diana DoGood at Penny Black Bar at Burnley Branch Office, Hargreaves Street.

7pm Adults Hallowe’en Party at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Road, Burnley.

7pm A Nightmare on Walton St Part II at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, Walton Street, Nelson.

7-30pm Pendleside Hospice charity do at Rosegrove Railway Club, Burnley.

7-30pm Hallowe’en party with Kev Roley on the decks at George IV Pub, Padiham Road, Burnley. Fancy dress is optional.

7-30pm A Night of James Bond featuring The Swing City Big Band plus special guests at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne.

8pm Chris Connor: Up Close and Personal – Elvis tribute at Colne Muni.

8pm Hallowe’en party at Shooters Arms, Southfield Lane, Burnley.

8-30pm Tadhg Bean-Bradley at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

9pm Live at Lowerhouse Pub, Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley.

9pm Hallowe’en night with Nascent, Reason to Leave and Bulbeater at Sanctuary, Cow Lane, Burnley.

9pm COMPAKT - A Nightmare On Hammerton Street at Illuminati Bar, Hammerton Street, Burnley.

9pm Part Three – Marc Mackender, Glynn Abbott, Woz Helm, Peter Swaine, Lee Sayer and Billy Bailey at Penny Black bar, Burnley Branch Office, 27 Hargreaves Street.

10pm Hallowe’en party at Smackwater Jacks Bar, Ormerod Street, Burnley.

10pm Instinct Halloween Special - Fancy Dress Event at Hidden Burnley - Party Hire & Function Venue, Cow Lane.

10pm A1xJ1 live on stage performing all their hits at Proj3kt, Hammerton Street, Burnley.

Sunday

12-30pm – 3pm Paddlesport (canoe and kayak) sessions. Meet at Finsley Gate, Burnley.

1pm Fun Day fundraiser for Lauren Heyworth. Stalls, games, food, tombola, raffle, bouncy castle etc at Burnley Belvedere FC, Holden Road, Burnley.

1 – 3pm Children’s Hallowe’en party at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

2pm Burnley Lost Souls - Pat Bleasedale and Derek Pearson at Greenhill Bowling, Manchester Road, Burnley. Rare collectors soul on vinyl from the 60s and 70s.

2pm Lily and the Heron by Goofus Theatre at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Road.

3pm – 5pm Halloween Spooktacular at Prairie Sports Village, Windermere Avenue, Burnley. Games, music and prizes. Fancy dress encouraged including the grown-ups.

3pm – 6pm Kids’ Hallowe’en party at Rendezvous Nightclub, Accrington Road, Whalley.

6-30pm – 9pm Children's Halloween Bash at Hidden Burnley - Party Hire & Function Venue, Cow Lane.

7-30pm The Antics Halloween Spooktacular at The Commercial, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

Monday

Noon – 3pm Learning How To Use Stamps and Inks at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

4-30pm Hallowe’en at Foulridge Village Hall, Parkinson Street.

6pm – 7-15pm Breathwork Healing Session - Joy of Breathing at Burnley College, Princess Way.

6-30pm – 8pm Table Tennis Club at Higham Village Hall, Higham Hall Road, Burnley.

7pm – 10pm Hallowe’en in Kelbrook Wood at Harwes Farm CIC, Colne.

7-30pm – 10pm The Haunting of Blaine Manor at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

Tuesday

10am – 3pm Colne Guitar Fair - 2022 — Dejawu Guitars at Colne Muni.

7pm Ribble Valley Climate Action Network at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

Wednesday

9am – noon Jack's Story - Multi-agency workshop at Burnley Football Club, Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way.

Noon – 3pm Beginners stamping classes at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

6-30pm – 10pm Fizz Fashion Show at Burnley College, Princess Way.

Thursday

10am – 1pm How To Date Clitheroe at Clitheroe Library, Church Street.

10-30am – 1pm Sustainable photography at Wycoller Country Park, Colne.

6-30pm – 8pm Sufi Meditation at Burnley & Pendle Faith Centre, Barden Lane.

7-30pm Clinton Baptiste: Clinton Vs Ramone as featured in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.