Here are 21 heart-warming stories about Burnley folk that made us smile in 2024

By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:50 GMT
2024 was another busy year.

We’re taking a moment to reflect on some of the people who helped to spread a bit of joy in the town. Here are 21 heart-warming stories about Burnley folk that made us smile in 2024:

Lollipop man Peter Griffiths received a guard of honour from pupils at Worsthorne Primary School to celebrate his retirement after 25 years. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Lollipop man Peter Griffiths

Lollipop man Peter Griffiths received a guard of honour from pupils at Worsthorne Primary School to celebrate his retirement after 25 years. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Identical Burnley twin sisters Marnie (left) and Mylah Green went viral on TikTok with a video of their hilarious reaction to the cost of two ice creams while on trip to Towneley Park.

2. Identical Burnley twin sisters Marnie and Mylah

Identical Burnley twin sisters Marnie (left) and Mylah Green went viral on TikTok with a video of their hilarious reaction to the cost of two ice creams while on trip to Towneley Park. Photo: Submit

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a free weekend of live music and performances over the May bank holiday weekend as Burnley Live returned to the town for the second year running.

3. Burnley Live

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a free weekend of live music and performances over the May bank holiday weekend as Burnley Live returned to the town for the second year running. Photo: Submit

Burnley DJ Carl Andrew proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager during a set at Remedy.

4. Burnley DJ Carl Andrew

Burnley DJ Carl Andrew proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager during a set at Remedy. Photo: Submit

