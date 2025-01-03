We’re taking a moment to reflect on some of the people who helped to spread a bit of joy in the town. Here are 21 heart-warming stories about Burnley folk that made us smile in 2024:
1. Lollipop man Peter Griffiths
Lollipop man Peter Griffiths received a guard of honour from pupils at Worsthorne Primary School to celebrate his retirement after 25 years. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Identical Burnley twin sisters Marnie and Mylah
Identical Burnley twin sisters Marnie (left) and Mylah Green went viral on TikTok with a video of their hilarious reaction to the cost of two ice creams while on trip to Towneley Park. Photo: Submit
3. Burnley Live
Thousands of visitors enjoyed a free weekend of live music and performances over the May bank holiday weekend as Burnley Live returned to the town for the second year running. Photo: Submit
4. Burnley DJ Carl Andrew
Burnley DJ Carl Andrew proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager during a set at Remedy. Photo: Submit
