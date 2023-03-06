Here are 14 photos of kind-hearted people fundraising for Pendleside Hospice, including Burnley 10k and Pendle Pub Walk
Pendleside Hospice marks 35 years of caring for the community this year.
By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago
The hospice has shared 14 photos of Burnley, Pendle, and Ribble Valley people raising much-needed funds to care for people with terminal illnesses and their families.
The pictures illustrate just how many lives the charity has touched in the area, with events taking place over the years ranging from Burnley 10k and the Santa Dash to Pendle Pub Walk.
Check out the photos below to see a selection of fundraisers offered by the hospice:
