Pendleside Hospice marks 35 years of caring for the community this year.

The hospice has shared 14 photos of Burnley, Pendle, and Ribble Valley people raising much-needed funds to care for people with terminal illnesses and their families.

The pictures illustrate just how many lives the charity has touched in the area, with events taking place over the years ranging from Burnley 10k and the Santa Dash to Pendle Pub Walk.

Check out the photos below to see a selection of fundraisers offered by the hospice:

Burnley Colour Dash Pendleside Hospice fundraisers at Burnley Colour Dash. Credit: Jools Abel.

Pendleside Hospice fundraisers Pendleside Hospice fundraisers facing bleak, wet weather to support the charity.

Pendle Pub Walkers Fundraisers enjoying a pint on Pendle Pub Walk.

Pendleside's Ninja Warrior Challenge Pendleside's Ninja Warrior Challenge.