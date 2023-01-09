Putting food on the table can be a daily worry for people living in poverty.
But the pressure can be two-fold for pet owners, who have extra mouths to feed.
If you are struggling to feed your pet, here 10 food banks you can turn to for support in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe:
1. A rescued cat is pictured at the Animals Lebanon NGO's shelter in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on April 28, 2021. - Tens of thousands of Lebanese have lost their jobs or seen their income reduced to a pittance due to Lebanon's worst economic crisis in decades.
As many families struggle to stay afloat, activists say increasingly more pet owners are asking for help to feed or re-home their animals, selling them, or in the worst cases abandoning them.
A foodbank is hosted at St Philip's Centre in Leeds Road, Nelson, on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm.
For more information contact 01282 877640 or [email protected]
2. Nelson Foodbank
Nelson Foodbank is jointly hosted at the Salvation Army twice a week, along with Christ Church on Carr Road.
If you are in need of help to feed your pet you can come along to the Foodbank at the following times:
Monday: Christ Church 2pm-4pm;
Tuesday: The Salvation Army 2pm-4pm;
Wednesday: Christ Church 2pm-4pm;
Friday: The Salvation Army 2pm-4pm.
3. Pendle Food For All Food Club
Pendle Food For All Food Club buys surplus food to make it more affordable for its members.
For more information contact [email protected]
4. St Bartholomew’s Community Grocery
St Bartholomew’s Community Grocery is open every Monday from 9-30am until noon, inside St Bartholomew’s Church, Church Street, Colne.
Contact [email protected] or 07564 811269
