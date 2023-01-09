2. Nelson Foodbank

Nelson Foodbank is jointly hosted at the Salvation Army twice a week, along with Christ Church on Carr Road. If you are in need of help to feed your pet you can come along to the Foodbank at the following times: Monday: Christ Church 2pm-4pm; Tuesday: The Salvation Army 2pm-4pm; Wednesday: Christ Church 2pm-4pm; Friday: The Salvation Army 2pm-4pm. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)

Photo: Getty Images