Her Majesty The Queen's last visit to Burnley in 2012
Burnley had the honour of receiving the three most senior Royals in 2012 as the Queen celebrated 60 years on the throne.
By John Deehan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:11 pm
Her Majesty was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH the Prince of Wales for a day-long tour of the town to mark the Jubilee.
The trio arrived by barge and spent the morning walking around the Weavers’ Triangle and Victoria Mill before heading off to the UCLan/Burnley College Campus in Princess Way and then Turf Moor.
Here are a some of shots from the day:
