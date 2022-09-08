1. Royal visit 2012

Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales make their way along the Leeds and Liverpool canal on the barge 'Pride Of Sefton', during a trip to Burnley, Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 16, 2012. The Queen and Duke are taking part in a two day tour of the North West as part of this years Jubilee celebrations. Photo credit should read: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Photo: Christopher Furlong