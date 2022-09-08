News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Her Majesty The Queen's last visit to Burnley in 2012

Burnley had the honour of receiving the three most senior Royals in 2012 as the Queen celebrated 60 years on the throne.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:11 pm

Her Majesty was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH the Prince of Wales for a day-long tour of the town to mark the Jubilee.

The trio arrived by barge and spent the morning walking around the Weavers’ Triangle and Victoria Mill before heading off to the UCLan/Burnley College Campus in Princess Way and then Turf Moor.

Here are a some of shots from the day:

1. Royal visit 2012

Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales make their way along the Leeds and Liverpool canal on the barge 'Pride Of Sefton', during a trip to Burnley, Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 16, 2012. The Queen and Duke are taking part in a two day tour of the North West as part of this years Jubilee celebrations. Photo credit should read: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

2. Royal visit 2012

ROYAL VISIT 2012: The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales visit Slater Terrace in Burnley. Photo Ben Parsons

Photo: Ben Parsons

Photo Sales

3. Royal visit 2012

ROYAL VISIT TURF MOOR 2012: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit Turf Moor in Burnley. Photo Ben Parsons

Photo: Ben Parsons

Photo Sales

4. Royal visit 2012

The Queen waves to the crowds as she leaves Burnley College.

Photo: Andrew Smith

Photo Sales
BurnleyRoyalsPrince of WalesEdinburghUCLan
Next Page
Page 1 of 4