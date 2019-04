Burnley fans are invited to a free beer tasting session at Turf Moor next week.

The club is sampling several beers to serve during the 2019/20 season and would like to offer supporters a chance to have their say.

The taster session will take place in the Clearly Interiors 1882 Lounge on Tuesday between 4 - 6pm.

Free admission. Over 18s only will be admitted.