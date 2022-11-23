Mrs Maria Whitehead described St Joseph's Park Hill as a 'hidden gem' after the glowing report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate, the government body appointed to inspect independent schools in England.

Mrs Whitehead said: "I am thrilled that the inspection confirms what we already know about our school - it is excellent in all areas. I am tremendously proud of the children and the staff."

Pupils at St Joseph's Park Hill School in Burnley which has received a glowing report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate, the government body to inspect independent schools in England.

Inspectors said the quality of the pupils' academic and other achievements was excellent with students making progress in all areas and displaying great knowledge, skills and understanding across the curriculum.

Pupils were also praised for their extremely positive attitudes to learning and for responding to challenges with commitment and enthusiasm. The school was also praised for the quality of pupils' personal development, spiritual understanding, appreciation of non-material aspects of life and ability to accept responsibility for their own behaviour and show respect for cultures other than their own.

Inspectors also concluded that the pupils’ high levels of success are well supported by the quality of teaching they receive and through planning which builds on highly effective assessment and provides targeted support.

The school's chairman of governors Lara Oddie said that to be judged as excellent in all areas was a 'remarkable achievement' adding: "The last few years through the pandemic have been difficult for everyone, but, under Mrs Whitehead’s leadership they have risen magnificently to every challenge, going above and beyond what has been expected of them.

An overhead view of St Joseph's Park Hill School which has received a glowing report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate, the government body appointed to inspect independent schools in England.