Headteacher speaks of her delight at GCSE successes at Burnley school
A Burnley headteacher has spoken of her delight at the many GCSE successes at her school.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:46 am
Debbie Williams, who is headteacher at Blessed Trinity RC College, said the achievements were even more remarkable when seen in the context of such difficult circumstances and disruption over the past 18 months.
She said: “They are such a wonderful year group and fully deserve the results they have collected today.
"We are proud of each and everyone of them for the hard work and incredible fortitude they have shown throughout the pandemic.
"We are excited to see their next steps and celebrate their future successes.”