Headteacher speaks of her delight at GCSE successes at Burnley school

Debbie Williams, who is headteacher at Blessed Trinity RC College, said the achievements were even more remarkable when seen in the context of such difficult circumstances and disruption over the past 18 months.

She said: “They are such a wonderful year group and fully deserve the results they have collected today.

"We are proud of each and everyone of them for the hard work and incredible fortitude they have shown throughout the pandemic.

Some of the successful GCSE students at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College (photo by Andy Ford)