Ightenhill Primary School welcomed new headteacher Mr Sean Crosier in January 2021 and, as one of his first initiatives, he was keen to install a defibrillator.

Staff worked out that the school in Alder Street was four minutes' drive away from the nearest defibrillator - not including the time it takes to run from school to the car or the return journey back.

So Mr Crosier launched the fund raising campaign.

Jodie Sutcliffe pictured with year six students at Ightenhill Primary School in Burnley and their new defibrillator

Parents and supporters of the school contributed and a generous donation from Burnley woman Jodie Sutcliffe made it possible for the school to buy its own defibrillator.

Last year Jodie raised almost £4,000 towards defibrillators and her efforts have paid for two be installed, one at Rosegrove Chippy in Lowerhouse Lane and the second in Hapton.

Jodie became a defib champion when her dad Michael collapsed at their home in Rosegrove in June last year after suffering a cardiac arrest and they realised the nearest defibrillator was several minutes away at Lowerhouse Cricket Club. Luckily, as a first aid nursery practitioner Jodie knew instinctively what to do and she saved her father's life.

Mrs Adele Duckworth, who is inclusion support officer at the school, said: "Jodie’s kind donation enabled us to reach our target and we were not only able to buy a defibrillator but also able to purchase the outside lockable case too.