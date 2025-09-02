Hatters FC turning heads with kit that bears striking resemblance to Burnley FC third strip

A local pub football team had a pleasant surprise when they discovered Burnley Football Club’s new third kit bore a striking resemblance to their own.

Hatters FC, an over-35’s football team from the Hatters Craft Bar in Burnley, was only formed in February this year, but are obviously blazing a trail in the football kit stakes.

Treasurer Jonathan McCarthy said: “We play in a 11-a-side, Friday night over 35’s league in Preston called Vets Footy. Our kit is made by a Manchester company called RVL Sports.

“We couldn’t believe it when Burnley Football Club released their kit in August, it looks very similar to ours. We do a bit of a competition where people buy our kits and wear it on hoilday. We then post it on our social media page to get our club’s name out and about.”

Indeed the pub’s team is now selling its ‘OG’ – and that’s original, not own goal – shirts for £25 to support the business, owned by Joe Ashworth, and team.

Jonathan joked: “It turns out Hatters FC is such a powerhouse of style that even Burnley Football Club couldn't resist a little ‘inspiration’ for their new third kit. I mean, who knew our local legends were setting the bar for Premier League fashion?”

The shirts are obviously proving to be a good omen to the team, who won a friendly match against Hyndburn FC 7-3 on Sunday with Nathan Littler, Mark Hacking and Mark Jenkins scoring a brace apiece with one goal from Brendan Watson.