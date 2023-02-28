The one thing she did know was that she wanted to be successful. And she was prepared to put in the work to make that happen.

Fast forward several years and Jenna now heads up her own company employing 15 staff. Jenna began running First European Logistics in 2009 from an office on the Empire Business Business Park in Burnley’s Liverpool Road when she was just 24.

Jenna Tattersall was her own boss at 24 and her company, First European Logistics, now employs 15 staff

Before this she worked in sales and logistics and, when she decided she wanted to go it alone, a customer offered to be a backer.

The business flourished and Jenna recently moved her company to its new home in Barrowford which is now over 2500 square feet and spread over two floors.

When covid hit it could have spelled disaster for a company like Jenna’s where its main goal is to control and streamline the process of moving goods, including warehouse and transportation, from the point of origin to the point of consumption based on specific customer requirements.

The world came to a standstill during the pandemic and, although business was affected, Jenna used the time towards updating herself and her staff on the changes in legislation for custom clearance due to Brexit.

Jenna and her FEL team on their Christmas party at Northcote Manor

Customs clearance is a compulsory process for any goods entering or leaving a country. It requires the submission of various export and import documentation, as well as the payment of duties, VAT and any additional costs such as storage and testing by customs agents.

Being ahead of the game meant that once lockdown was lifted First European Logistics was ready to hit the ground running.

Jenna, who went to the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley, said: “Hard work is the key to everything and I have worked hard to get where I am today.

“I also expect 100 per cent from my staff. I have a great team and we are like one big family.”

Jenna says her staff at First European Logistics are like 'one big family'

Jenna also recenly launched FEL Vehicle Solutions, supplying all vehicles from vans to tautliners, tippers, Lutons and fridge vans, to cars and electric vehicles.

Jenna is mum to Grayson (two) and she makes sure she has plenty of time with her son by only working four days a week. The day off she has is devoted entirely to spending quality time with her little boy. And she is preparing to move from Barrowford back home to Burnley.

Becoming a mum has helped Jenna to realise the demands placed on parents and how tough it can be working full time while raising a family.

Jenna said: “Since becoming a mum, I realise the pressure working full time can put on parents, so I have flexible working hours for parents – if your 10 minutes late due to the school drop, this is no problem. If your child is poorly then you can work from home to care for them.

“I wanted to make it as easy as possible for working mothers to return to work.”

And the rewards for working for Jenna are plentiful, as at Christmas she took all her staff for a meal at the exclusive Northcote Restaurant in Lango.