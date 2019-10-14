Hapton care home's new hair salon is cut above

A Hapton care home is proving to be a cut above for residents after opening a new hair salon.

Wordsworth House Care Home residents can now visit the new facility for all their hairdressing needs.

Debbie Marples, home manager at Wordsworth House, said: “Our new salon is fantastic. We’ve been so lucky to have brilliant support from the local community who have really rallied behind the project.”

The salon chairs and hood dryer have been donated by REM UK salon furniture shop in Nelson and Paintwise Painting and Decorating in Bacup volunteered time to put up a bespoke mural, designed by a specialist dementia signage company.

The room was previously used as a bar for residents but was seldom used, so residents elected to have their own hair salon instead.

Resident Blanche Cryer (95) said: “Having our very own salon at Wordsworth House makes getting your hair done a lovely experience, just like going to the hairdressers in town.

“Going in for a natter and a pamper makes me feel a million dollars.”

Debbie added: “At Wordsworth House we do everything possible to make our residents feel comfortable and afford them all the creature comforts.”

Khawar Mahmood, Head of Purchasing at REM UK Ltd, said: “After making contact with Debbie, we were able to establish what they needed to finish the salon. We have donated the equipment for free and are really honoured to have helped the residents out.”