Happy Christmas to 600 children thanks to kind-hearted people of Burnley and Padiham

Around 600 children will be waking up to new toys and gifts on Christmas morning, thanks to the generous people of Burnley and Padiham.

As always the community has donated almost 2,000 wonderful items to the Burnley Express and Salvation Army annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

From books, dolls and teddy bears to hand knitted baby clothes, footballs, stationery sets, colouring books and board games, our readers have done us proud for the 23rd year in a row.

And this week Canal Toys donated a selection of fabulous new sets from its So Soap DIY kits which allow youngsters to make their own scented cupcake soaps.

This year the appeal has been spearheaded by Major Lorraine O'Neill of the Salvation Army who thanked everyone for supporting the appeal, saying: "Once again the people of Burnley and Padiham have ensured that so many children will have lovely gifts on Christmas Day and we are very grateful to them for supporting the appeal."

Major O'Neill also thanked the businesses who supported the toy appeal by acting as collection points including Costa Coffee inside the Burnley Tesco store and Lloyds Bank, Skipton Building Society and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre.

The mammoth task of sorting all the toys, ready to be despatched via Father Christmas, is down to Salvation Army volunteers Jean Steele and Ruth Atherton.

If you would like to make a donation to the appeal there is still time as the final date for donations, at any of the above points, is Wednesday (December 18th)

New toys and gifts can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army citadel in Richard Street, Burnley.