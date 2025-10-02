Hallowe’en fundraiser being hosted in Burnley in support of Healing Hearts - Life After CSE
The family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, October 26th, from 3pm to 7pm at Burnley Boys and Girls Club.
All funds raised will go directly towards Healing Hearts - Life After CSE, which supports victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation, as well as their families.
The event will feature bouncy castles, popcorn and candyfloss, face-painting, music and dancing, a raffle and a tombola.
If you’d like to donate a prize, volunteer, or help in any way, please message the Healing Hearts Facebook page or email [email protected]
To donate funds to the cause, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/qr/XWJEVwAl?utm_campaign=sharemodal&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=shortlink