Hair salon raises almost £2,000 for children of brave Burnley mum who died of bowel cancer at the age of 33

The owners of a hair and beauty salon, who offered their services for 'free' for a day, have raised the grand total of £1,888 for the children of a former client who died at the age of 33.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 11:08 am

The fundraiser, at J-Lo’s Hair and Beauty in Padiham, was held to raise money to help the family of brave Burnley mum Danielle Harker who died last month from bowel cancer.

Owners Josey Packer and Louisa Hargreaves offered free cut and blow dries for a donation. There was also a grand raffle.

A cheque has been presented to Danielle's mum Suzi Folley who went along to the salon in Burnley Road with Danielle's daughter Shae and son Arlo.

Suzi is a long time client at the salon and Danielle also used to go there as a child.

Suzi described the event as a 'magnificent gesture' and thanked all the customers who donated for their generosity and kindness.

