The Colne Open Door Centre has announced the support of two long-standing community partners, Diane’s Catering and Haffners, at its upcoming 25th anniversary celebration evening.

As part of the event, which takes place at Colne Municipal Hall on Saturday, Diane’s Catering will provide high-quality food for guests, while Haffners has generously donated raffle prizes to help raise essential funds for the charity’s ongoing work.

For 25 years, the Colne Open Door Centre has been a lifeline for people across Pendle. Alongside its food bank and community café, the charity provides a warm and welcoming support service where people can access advice, guidance, and support in times of crisis ranging from homeless to domestic violence. Open Door also runs training opportunities, community projects, and wellbeing activities that reduce isolation, improve mental health, and help people move forward with their lives.

This work is particularly vital in Pendle, which is ranked number one in the UK for child food poverty, which is why the charity has a ‘Kids Eat Free Forever Policy’, ensuring no local child has to go without a hot meal. The charity continues to play a central role in tackling this challenge by ensuring children and families in need have access not only to food, but also to the care and opportunities required to thrive.

Nick Alderson, charity manager at the Colne Open Door Centre, said: “We are delighted with the support of both Haffners and Diane’s Catering Services who have supported our wonderful charity many times. Not only are they supporting us with the catering at our event but they consistently help us throughout the year in our efforts to tackle food poverty in our community.”