Hadrian's Wall challenge begins today for 10-year-old Whalley schoolgirl

Isabella, a pupil at Whalley C of E Primary School, hopes to complete the73 mile challenge in three days and raise as much money as possible for two causes that are very close to her family's heart.
The first cause is Keech Hospice who have recently been a big help to the Brannigan family after they lost Isabella’s great aunt Carole and the second is Bolton Hospice.
Isabella's mum, Kelly said: "I run a department at Bolton Foundation NHS Trust which ends up dealing with a lot of cancer sufferers.
" Bolton Hospice offers invaluable services to a lot of people who need support in their time of need."
In the last couple of years Isabella has been on the fundraising trail for The Royal British Legion, cycling the Leeds - Liverpool canal and the National Three Peaks challenge in under 24 hours.