Growing concern over missing Burnley man

There is growing concern over a missing man from Burnley.



Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for 44 year-old Paul Hanley who is missing from the Brunshaw area of Burnley.

Paul Hanley

He was last seen on Monday April 22nd at 6am leaving his home address.

Paul is described as olive skinned, medium build, shaved head, stubble/short beard, with tattoos on both inner parts of his forearms.

He is believed to be wearing a blue training top with a Burnley badge on the front, dark blue tracksuit bottoms with word 'Voi' on the hip and grey Adidas trainers.

Any sightings or information please contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 620 of the 22/04.