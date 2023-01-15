"This is Nelson" is one of seven projects backed by the Nelson Town Deal Board as part of a £25 million Government Towns Fund. The project is being spearheaded by In-Situ, a Pendle organisation involved in the arts, community engagement and ecology, who will be working closely with community partners Building Bridges and Super Slow Way.

Paul Hartley, Head of Organisation and Engagement at In-Situ said: "We're delighted that the funding for 'This is Nelson' has been granted Government approval."The activities we have in the pipeline will support community cohesion through the renovation of empty shops and other commercial spaces together with events to celebrate Nelson's cultural diversity through music, art and workshops. We are currently carrying out research to find out how the local community would like to get involved with' This is Nelson' through our community assembly events."

The next community assembly is taking place this Tuesday ( January 17th) at the Unity Wellbeing Centre on Vernon Street, Nelson (off Railway Street) from 6pm – 8pm and free tickets can be booked at thisisnelson.eventbrite.com. It’s an opportunity for people to find out more about the cultural programme being delivered in the town, meet the artists, and find out how they can get involved in the project. Activities for children over five will be available, as well as light food and refreshments.

Kerenza McClarnan In-Situ is one of the artists involved in the 'This is Nelson' project

Explaining more about the project, Paul said: “We have commissioned four artists/researchers until April, who will be spending time in the community looking into specific areas of the town to identify opportunities.”