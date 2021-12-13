Green-fingered pupils ensure Ribble Valley village is litter-free and remains in full bloom

Olivia Dalzel-Job and Honey Edwards collecting bags of rubbish from the streets of Langho

Olivia Dalzel-Job and Honey Edwards (both 14) are working towards achieving their Bronze Award by completing the skills, physical and volunteering aspects of the popular scheme.

To complete their volunteering commitment, the duo have opted to help their local area by becoming litter pickers for Langho in Bloom. They have to give an hour a week for three months sprucing up the local streets. They are being supervised by Olivia’s neighbour and Langho in Bloom member, Margaret Spencer.

A spokesman said: "The girls started in September and are really enjoying it! They use biodegradable rubbish bags and recycle as much as possible. They have been astounded and appalled by the quantity of litter they collect each week. They have also helped in other ways, such as delivering leaflets, weeding the memorial garden at St. Mary’s Church and helping with the Christmas coffee mornings, which raise funds for Langho in Bloom. They baked cakes and biscuits and acted as meeters and greeters at a Langho Halloween event. They intend to carry on litter picking after their initial commitment is finished. The girls are a real asset and Langho in Bloom members are so grateful for their contribution."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the skill part of the scheme, Olivia is playing the guitar and Honey is concentrating on baking. Both are playing tennis for the physical challenge.