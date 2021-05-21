Great Wall of China is destination of champion fundraiser and Padiham mum of twins

Julie is among 19 people who have signed up to trek the Great Wall of China to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

Originally scheduled to take place in September last year Covid-19 forced the event to be postponed twice and it now looks like the trek will take place in April, 2022.

In the meantime Julie, who celebrated her 50th birthday in December, has been in training so she is in tip top condition for the 35km trek along the wall.

Julie on one of her training walks with her faithful pet dog Parker

She said: "I signed up to take part because this is such a fantastic opportunity and a once in a lifetime chance to visit an iconic place and also raise money for such a good cause."

Julie, whose husband Jonathan runs his own butcher's shop in Padiham, has already raised £1,500 for the hospice through donations and raffles and in July she will host a fund raising dinner at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham.

Mum to twins Max and Toby (16) Julie, who works as a project manager for a housing association, is already a champion fundraiser for the hospice.

In 2018 she recruited 11 friends to take part in naked calendar shoot that raised £4,000. And last year she took part in a 25 press ups a day for 25 days challenge that she extended to 100 days.

Julie did 25 press ups a day for 100 days last year in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE.The fund raising dinner takes place on Friday, July 9th.