Ehabits, based on Abel Street, has been given £10,000 from Great Places’ Financial Resilience Fund to support and empower disadvantaged communities in the Danehouse and Stoneyholme wards with employability, benefit advice, energy/fuel support and language lessons to help community integration.

The area has seen a large influx of migrants since Brexit, especially from Syria as a result of the civil war, the services have become a lifeline to those who use it.

Programme Director Ibrar Syed said: “We are very grateful to Great Places for the financial help and support because we are working incredibly hard to ensure people get the help they need whilst grappling with life crises. The service users have reported how the service has impacted their life and is so beneficial.

Samina Kousar, support worker, and programme director Ibrar Syed hard at work at the eHabits head office in Burnley

‘’One of the pensioners reported how the service has supported him to reinstate his pension credit benefit which was cancelled. The Hub discussed the case with DWP and provided all the evidence to reinstate the benefit allowance and he was extremely happy to know the allowance was also increased.

“People at the centre speak a number of languages so we can help people or signpost them to other organisations or agencies to seek the help they need.

“We also help them with ICT so they can operate basic computer packages, which helps with digital poverty, social isolation and employability.

“We have helped people get into employment thanks to the help we have given them but we have been working with organisations in the town and beyond so people can get the help they need to get into work and realise their full potential for themselves and their families.

“Great Places has customers in this area and are doing a great job supporting them and the wider community and we are so happy they are supporting us.”

Rosie Longden, Head of Community Investment. Said: “Ehabits are doing an amazing job in a part of Burnley that desperately needs those services.