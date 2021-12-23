Great grandad was Burnley schoolgirl's inspiration to sacrifice her crowning glory for charity in his memory

The seven-year-old had her waist length hair chopped off to raise £220 for the East Lancashire Stroke Assistance and Support charity in memory of her great grandad, Brian Beech. A well known former butcher in Barrowford, he died recently at the age of 81.

Lola's proud mum, Jasmine Beech (25) said: "Lola has been saying for a while she wanted to cut her hair and donate it to poorly children so we are sending her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for youngsters with life limiting illnesses.

"When my gran, Valerie, requested donations for the stroke charity in memory of my grandad everything just fell into place and we thought what a wonderful thing it would be for Lola to do it in his memory, it means so much to us as a family."

Lola gets ready for the big chop!

A pupil at St Mary's RC Primary School in Burnley, Lola will had her hair cut into a bob at Lyndhurst House Hair and Beauty in Burnley on Saturday. She will be supported by Jasmine, a customer service advisor at Boohoo, dad Bradley Addis and her little sister Lucy who is two.

Lola sports her beautiful new bob