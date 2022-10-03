Hosted at The Palazzo in Burnley by leading creative and digital agency, +24, the event has raised more than £5,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Guests enjoyed a night of live entertainment, including a casino, a performance from TV star Josh Hindle, and magic from Jason Rea.

Extra funds were raised through an auction and raffle with top prizes up for grabs, including holidays, hot tub rental, and a private dining experience.

+24’s fundraising efforts will contribute to their total for this year’s Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.

The annual challenge sees more than 50 local businesses compete to turn their £50 starting budget into the highest amount possible.

Pendleside’s Corporate Challenge raised almost £160,000 towards patient care in 2019, before taking two years off due to the Covid pandemic.

This year’s total will be revealed at a glamorous awards ceremony at Crow Wood Hotel on Thursday, November 3.

Dave Walker, +24 managing director and Pendleside trustee, said: “The hospice is a vital part of the local community, supporting so many families and carers across Burnley and Pendle.

“The +24 team have done a fantastic job organising the event and I’m delighted that we have been able to raise over £5,000 for Pendleside.

“Thank you to The Palazzo for hosting us, our compère Simon Brierley, and to everyone who attended and supported the event, including our friends from Bowland IT, The Country Range Group and Swift Electrical Wholesalers.”

+24 are still accepting donations, with account manager, Loredana Emmerson, walking 80 miles across Lancashire.

Find out more on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/plus24

