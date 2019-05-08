Great effort in Greater Manchester Marathon boosts Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice is nealry £4,000 better off thanks to a local woman who completed the Greater Manchester Marathon.

Aimee Pickles raised £3,677 for the hospice after taking part in the marathon in April.

Aimee raised the money through sponsorship and by organising a 'pre loved and prosecco evening' which helped bolster the fantastic amount.

Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise more than £3m. from charitable donations.