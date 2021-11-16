Grateful family of Burnley boy (eight) who is battling leukaemia raise £3.5k for hospital where he is being treated
The grateful family of a Burnley schoolboy, who was diagnosed with leukeamia at the start of the pandemic, have raised a staggering £3.5k for the hospital where he is being treated.
Hundreds packed into the James Hargreaves suite at Burnley Football Club for the fund raiser to buy extra little treats for the young patients at Manchester Children's Hospital.
The event was well supported and guests were entertained by Burnley's own young magician Jasper Cherry, a finalist on TV's Britain's Got Talent and singer Matty Lamb.
There was also a raffle and pie and pea supper at the do.
The event was inspired by little Declan Smith (eight) who has been a patient at the Manchester hospital since his illness was discovered on March 23rd last year, the very start of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Tests revealed the news that Declan, who goes to Rosewood Primary School, had acute lymphocytic leukaemia known as ALL. Although a devastating blow to the family, this type of leukaemia is treatable with chemotherapy over three years.
The resilient youngster began his treatment immediately and has a mixture of oral chemo, which he can take at home, and rounds at the hospital where he goes every four weeks.
The charity event was organised by Darren Crawford who is cousin to Declan's mum, Stacey Lumsden.
Darren said: "It's every parents' worst nightmare to hear the news that your child has a possible life threatening cancer. Declan is still having chemotherapy but he is doing well.
"Raising money for the ward that Declan was treated on helps keep the children that are so poorly get what they need. Little extras to put a smile on their face during these testing times.
"They have been fantastic with Declan and his parents. We just wanted to give them something back as a thank you."
https://www.burnleyexpress.net/news/people/brave-burnley-schoolboy-diagnosed-with-leukaemia-at-start-of-pandemic-is-inspiration-for-fund-raising-event-3421318