Gold award for Burnley weight loss expert who has put town on the map

A weight-loss expert from Burnley has struck gold for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.

Caroline Griffiths, who runs the Turf Moor and St Cuthbert's groups, has been awarded 'gold' status by the national slimming organisation because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their dream weight.

The award represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Caroline one of the most successful of Slimming World's 5,500 consultants, meaning Burnley is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK.

It's the first time Caroline has been awarded the prize in the Turf Moor Evening group but she has achieved it three times in the morning group.

And it became the first in Burnley to achieve this award since Caroline became a consultant in 2001.

Achieving this award is extra-special as 2019 marks the 50th birthday of Slimming World.

Caroline said "I am delighted to have achieved the 'Gold' award again.

"I absolutely love what I do. I'm passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is rewarding enough but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake."

Caroline paid tribute to members to the 110 members of her Turf Moor group saying that the award belonged to them.

She added: "They're the ones who make our groups the success they are with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World's Food Optimising eating plan.

"They make the group a fun place to be and I can safely say I look forward to seeing them each week."

The accolade is given to Slimming World consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their groups over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they're losing weight beautifully and wouldn't miss their weekly group for anything.

The Turf Moor Evening group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Burnley.

Together, members have lost an amazing 1,739lb this year.

To join either the Turf Moor morning/evening group or St Cuthbert's community hall, either pop along or give Caroline a call on 01282 428936.