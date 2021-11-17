Glittering awards' night honours Nelson's unsung heroes and volunteers

Hosted by Nelson Town Council, the awards recognise and celebrate individuals, groups and organisations that have managed to achieve great things, given back to their community and made a lasting difference

to the lives of the residents of Nelson.

A dinner and awards ceremony took place at the Fence Gate Inn and was attended by finalists and local councillors and dignitaries including the Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth and MP for Pendle Andrew Stephenson.

Guests and award winners at the Pride of Nelson awards 2021 (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Chairman of Events at Nelson Town Council, Coun. Sadia Bashir said: 'To be amongst so many inspirational individuals, who selflessly support others was an honour in itself and it was wonderful to be able to provide a platform to recognise them.

"I felt truly proud to be a Nelsoner knowing that this is what Nelson represents - a diverse community, dedicated to improving the lives of others.

"A huge congratulations to all the very worthy finalists and award winners.'

Chairman of Nelson Town Council, Zafar Ali said: “The ceremony was a true reflection of Nelson’s diversity. The celebration of the achievements of soo many community heroes who had phenomenal success stories to tell was very touching.

Sport award winner Manawar Bashah

"I’d like to congratulate all the nominees, finalists and winners once again - you truly are the pride of Nelson.”

In a poignant moment during the ceremony, Mr Stephenson accepted a lifetime achievement award in honour of Philip McIvor, the founder of Farmhouse Biscuits, who died earlier this year.

The winners were as follows: (Sport) - Manawar Bashah who runs Pendle Panthers BMX club and created the BMX pump track in Bradley ward which is regularly used by riders of all ages. Also the organiser of

charity cycling events.

Community Arts by ZK winners of the Arts award (photo by Clive Lawrence)

(Arts) Community Arts By ZK. The group runs a range of arts and creative activities for people of all ages

including people who are vulnerable or face barriers to participation.

(Education) Harringtons Learning Centre which provides a range of tuition and activities for children and young

people including a Summer Club in 2021 to encourage social interaction as well as learning.

Community group winners Rise Support (photo by Clive Lawrence)

(Community group) Rise Support, an organisation supporting 135 families per week by providing food parcels and hot meals throughout the pandemic.

(Enterprise) Wajed Iqbal of Licensing4U for diversifying business by supplying safety screens for taxi drivers so that they could continue to work and provide vital and safe service for passengers.

(Health and Wellbeing) Mudassar Ali Rafiq for inspiring hundreds of people to get fit and improve their physical and mental health. Achieving individual sporting goals such as competing in over 10 triathlons and raising money for charity.

(Community Contribution) Nelson Community Masjid for supporting those most in need in Pendle including delivering over 200 food parcels every week throughout the pandemic.

(Youth Leadership) Maryam Rani and Fatima Zoha who have organised and supported a wide range of community events from summer schools, community cohesion events and Remembrance Sunday parade.

(Volunteer) James Foy for setting up and running Curry on the Street providing support for the homeless people including meals in Nelson and Burnley every week.

Enterprise award recipients Licensing4U (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Mudassar Ali Rafiq won the Health and Wellbeing award (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Nelson Community Masjid, winners of the Community Contribution honour (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Maryam Rani and Fatima Zoha won the Youth Leadership awards (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Volunteer award winner James Foy of Curry on the Street (photo by Clive Lawrence)

A lifetime achievement award was accepted by MP Andrew Stephenson in memory of well known businessman Philip McIvor (photo by Clive Lawrence)

Education award winners Harringtons Learning Centre