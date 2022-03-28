Preston Magistrates’ Court heard that on August 25th 2017, John Leverton was helping to move a bull and four cows towards a waiting lorry at the premises of his employer Gisburn Auction Marts Ltd. Whilst trying to load the livestock into the lorry, the bull turned and attacked the employee, causing fatal injuries.

Seventy-year-old Mr Leverton, who was known as “Martin” to his family and friends, was loading the animal into a wagon with a lorry driver at the time of the incident.

The former farmer had worked as a member of the yard staff for more than 20 years.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr John Leverton, who was known as Martin

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that there weren’t any suitable refuges or barriers within the loading area for those handling the livestock to shelter behind, if for example, cattle became fractious.

Gisburn Auction Marts Ltd of The Auction Mart, Gisburn, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974. The company was fined £18,000 and ordered to pay costs of £8,819.