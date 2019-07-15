Girl (12) airlifted to hospital after fall from tree in Sabden

A 12-year-old girl was rushed to hospital having sustained injuries to the side of her body after falling out of a tree.



The incident happened yesterday just after 4pm and it is believed the girl fell from a tree onto the Holme footpath, which runs between the village park and the lower Holme playing field.

Emergency services were called including the North West Air Ambulance, which landed on the Sabden Bowling Green and she was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4-20pm yesterday to reports a girl had fallen out of a tree. On arrival, we found the girl had sustained injuries to her side. Paramedics were on the scene until 5-40pm. She was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital."