Get your blood pressure checked for free

Whalley residents can drastically reduce their risk of stroke by getting their blood pressure checked at a special drop-in event later this month.

Wilpshire-based local homecare provider "Right at Home" is hosting the event with the Stroke Association and they are asking people to pop along for a free, quick and painless

blood pressure check on Saturday, October 12th, between 2pm and 4pm.

Right at Home owner Julie Foote, said: “We have been running this event in different locations for a few years now and every year we identify a few people whose blood

pressure is high enough to put them at significant risk of stroke. Thankfully, we’ve been able to direct them to the appropriate medical assistance – usually a trip to their GP where

they will be diagnosed with medication."

The drop-in session is at Whalley Methodist Church, King St, and Whalley Road, Wilpshire, between 2pm and 4pm.

Julie and the Stroke Association team will be serving tea, coffee and biscuits whilst the tests are carried out, and will be able to provide further information on ways you can reduce the risk of stroke.