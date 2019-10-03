Get ready for this weekend's Burnley Literary Festival

Word up, a range of venues across town will take part in this weekend’s brilliant Burnley Literary Festival.

Burnley Central Library, Burnley Markets, Burnley Mechanics, The Shift Café, Onesixty are just some of the places that will play host to events, workshops and performances.

The festival also has events beyond the town centre including at The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham and Gawthorpe Hall.

The writing squad will be capturing the people and stories of Burnley Market all day on Saturday. Pop in to find out more or tell your own tale.

Meanwhile, the Scallywags will be taking over Burnley town centre with a storytelling adventure for young and old alike.

Other highlights include:

• Friday, Johnny Fluffypunk, a hilarious and chaotic one man show kicking off the festival at The Shift

Café, above the Swan Inn, at 7-30pm;

• Saturday, all day inside Burnley Markets, featuring works to buy;

• Friday and Saturday all day, Jackie Hagan will be in residence at Burnley Library, with various workshops and talks;

• Saturday, Little Stars Children’s Workshop at That 0282 Place, upstairs at the library 11am;

• Sunday, at 11am or 2pm, Blast Off To The Moon at Burnley Library - perfect for budding astronauts and space enthusiasts of all ages.

