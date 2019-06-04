Generation game at Burnley care home

The Grove Care Home in Burnley is set to launch a ground breaking interactive service for its residents on the first Friday of each month.



First put forward as an idea internally and via social media, the playgroup will see The Grove Carehome residents interact with children at their Rosegrove home.

Kicking off this Friday from 1-30pm to 3pm the playgroup will offer toys, activities, talking and chatting to residents.

There are multiple benefits to holding these sessions, including:

• Residents generally will take great joy in seeing toddlers play;

• It breaks the week up and offers them something different;

• It can help residents recall their own experiences of being a grandparent and raising children;

• Help us form intergenerational links with the local community.

Laura Foulds, activities co-ordinator at The Grove, said: “We are delighted to be offering these interactive sessions for our residents, we are always looking for ways to offer something different and to enhance our resident’s experiences. We are very proud of what we do here and we hope it will be a big success."

The Grove Burnley is part of the Walton Care group and has been providing quality health care for over 20 years. In its most recent CQC inspection it was rated as ‘good’ with some elements of outstanding practice.