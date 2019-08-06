Gawthorpe Hall textiles inspire new Panaz collection

A Hapton company has breathed new life into Gawthorpe Hall's historic textile collection.

Textile editor and manufacturer Panaz has interpreted items from the archive of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection to launch a collaboration – The Archive Collection from Gawthorpe Hall, which brings together fabric and wallcovering designs of the past with the manufacturing techniques of the future.

The inspiration for Panaz’s new range, The Gawthorpe Textile collection was acquired around 1920, during the time of the arts and crafts movement by the Honourable Rachel Shuttleworth MBE (1886 – 1967).

Rachel was a remarkable woman, passionate about textiles and renowned for her expert knowledge and skills in needlework, as well as her dedicated work with local communities.

Heavily inspired by the textiles of the past as well as by the architectural designs of the hall which surrounded her as she grew up, it was her vision to create a craft house at Gawthorpe, centred on her collection.

Her vision was achieved, as can be seen at Gawthorpe today with exquisite examples of embroidery, lace, costumes, fabrics and textile artefacts from across the world.

The Panaz designs are named after five women of significance to Gawthorpe Hall, and reflect the style of the time.

Panaz chief executive Tony Attard said “As a global business with our roots also in Burnley, it was an honour for Panaz to undertake this project, paying homage to this story of rich textile heritage with its home firmly in Lancashire.”