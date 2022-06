The £1,850 raised at a games’ night means the Art4All classes in Clitheroe can run for eight weeks.

The charity runs classes for 24 students and are led by art teacher Frankie Freeman-Ruddock and 16 volunteers under the umbrella of The Gateway Trust.

